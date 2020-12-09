  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally strangling mother after argument over grades

December 9, 2020 | 11:51am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção

Police say that Gregory Ramos, who was 15 at the time, killed his mother and then buried her body.