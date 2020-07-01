July 1, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Florida sheriff vows to deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt: ‘You’ve been warned'
A controversial Florida sheriff on Tuesday said he would turn local gun owners into special deputies if the civil-rights protests sweeping the country in recent weeks turn violent in his county. Darryl Daniels, Clay County’s first African American sheriff, posted a three-minute video on social media criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and the mainstream media while warning that anyone who disrupts his community’s “quality of life” would be met with force.