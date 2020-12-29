Florida rapper Splash Zanotti accused of kidnapping couple in ‘incredibly terrible crime’

A rising Florida rapper has been jailed on felony charges after prosecutors accused him of participating in the kidnapping of a couple who was held at gunpoint for 24 hours. Splash Zanotti, whose real name is Kejuan Campbell, was one of three masked intruders who forced their way into the victims’ home in the Broward County city of Miramar on Oct. 11 to demand $20,000 from the couple, federal authorities said.