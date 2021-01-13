(Broward Sheriff's Office)
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Florida pediatrician caught with child porn, photos of kids in bathing suits: authorities

January 13, 2021 | 4:19pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
(Broward Sheriff's Office)

A popular South Florida pediatrician has been ordered to stay away from children after he was busted on child porn charges stemming from a series of disturbing images uncovered by investigators last year. Dr. Michael Mizrachy, who was arrested Tuesday in Broward County, was initially found with a video showing “an apparent adult male” sexually assaulting a child who appeared to be between 8 and 10 years old, authorities said.