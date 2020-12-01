  1. Home
Florida man punches cab driver, screams ‘I’m Rick James, b--ch!’

December 1, 2020 | 1:16pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By

Suspect Paul Kijek, who is white, also danced in the street yelling 'You white motherf---ers.'