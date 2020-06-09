Florida man let 12-year-old girl drive his Jeep, reaching 85 mph as police tried to stop them: cops

A Florida man told police Monday he was trying to be a “cool father” when he bought vape pens for his friend’s 12-year-old daughter, let the girl drive his Jeep and told her to speed, authorities said. Shaun Michaelsen, who now faces felony charges, said he thought “it would be cool” to let the child get behind his SUV in the middle of the night, according to an arrest report obtained by The Associated Press.