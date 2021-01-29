January 29, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Florida man caught on video smashing sheriff’s vehicles with baseball bat
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
A Florida man was arrested this week after he was caught on video smashing the windows of several Volusia County patrol cars with a baseball bat. Michael Alicea, 28, drove to the sheriff’s office headquarters in Deltona on Wednesday morning and started swinging a metal baseball bat in the parking lot, busting the windows of four unmarked patrol cars, authorities said.