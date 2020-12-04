December 4, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Florida man blasts ‘Cops’ theme song in his car during traffic stop, ends up in jail: police
“Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do?” Those were the words a brazen “bad boy” was jamming out to during a traffic stop in southwest Florida this week, authorities said. The alleged street racer shamelessly blasted the reggae classic, which was the theme song for the hit TV show “Cops,” after getting pulled over on a highway near Naples late Wednesday night, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.