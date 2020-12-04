  1. Home
Florida man blasts ‘Cops’ theme song in his car during traffic stop, ends up in jail: police

December 4, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

“Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do?” Those were the words a brazen “bad boy” was jamming out to during a traffic stop in southwest Florida this week, authorities said. The alleged street racer shamelessly blasted the reggae classic, which was the theme song for the hit TV show “Cops,” after getting pulled over on a highway near Naples late Wednesday night, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.