August 13, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Florida man arrested after cops find dozens of pipe bombs near strip mall, says he makes and detonates them frequently
A Florida man was arrested early Thursday morning after police found and disabled more than two dozen pipe bombs near a strip mall in Boynton Beach. Gregory Haasze, 34, reportedly admitted to placing the explosives in a grassy area to remove tree stumps. He told police he bought the explosive materials on eBay and built the devices himself, authorities said.