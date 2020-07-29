July 29, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Florida man angry at lack of social distancing opens fire in hotel lobby: cops
Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections
A Florida man was so enraged at a woman and her son for not practicing social distancing inside a Miami Beach hotel lobby that he grabbed a gun and fired several shots Monday evening, authorities said. Douglas Marks, 29, did not strike the family, but his reckless actions frightened numerous tourists and staff at the Crystal Beach Suites Hotel, local news outlets reported.