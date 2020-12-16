December 16, 2020 | 3:24pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Florida man accused of throwing baby out of window, stabbing girlfriend in both eyes
A Florida man is charged in a terrifying attack on his own family after his girlfriend and daughter were almost killed over the weekend. Pierre Francois, who’s believed to be mentally ill, is accused of beating his mother with a piece of wood, throwing his 1-year-old baby out of a window of their one-story home and stabbing his girlfriend in both eyes, leaving her permanently blind, authorities said.