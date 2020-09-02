September 2, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Florida couple burned, cut, drugged, sexually assaulted woman in horrific ordeal: cops
A Florida woman survived a horrific ordeal after a deranged couple cut, burned, punched, drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the weekend, authorities said. Alexis Crawford, 20, and Christian White, 30, restrained the victim with zip ties and held her captive from Saturday evening through Sunday night at a home in Bronson, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.