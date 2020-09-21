September 21, 2020 | 1:21pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Florida cop demanded victim send him ‘inappropriate photographs’ in return for stolen property: authorities
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
A Florida police officer was charged with bribery after telling a theft victim he would return her stolen property if she sent him “inappropriate photographs,” authorities said Monday. Brian Pace, an 11-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Sunday night after the woman told officials about his demand.