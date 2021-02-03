Susan Stocker
Florida child porn suspect who killed 2 FBI agents was 55-year-old father of three: report

February 3, 2021
Nelson Oliveira
Susan Stocker

A day after two FBI agents were killed while conducting a child porn investigation in South Florida, new details about the shooter began to emerge — suggesting the man who reportedly took his own life after the bloody attack lived largely under the radar, with no obvious criminal history. The FBI has not released his identity, but the South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed Wednesday that he was a 55-year-old father of three named David Lee Huber.