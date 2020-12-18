FitTrack Dara Smart Scale review

It can be tough to achieve your personal goals without having someone — or something — to hold you accountable. When it comes to health and fitness, it's difficult to measure exactly what happens when you skip a day of exercising or snack without paying attention to how much food you’re eating.

FitTrack promises the accountability you need to achieve your health goals with its Dara Smart Scale. It’s a precision measurement tool that, according to the company, can help you reach your goals significantly faster.

This scale claims to keep track of 16 measurements in addition to your weight, thus providing you with the data you need to stay accountable.

We were curious if this device could live up to its advertising hype, so we tested it out among people who had been struggling to stay on track with health and fitness aims. Here's what we found.

How we tested the FitTrack Dara Smart Scale

The FitTrack Dara is a smart scale that not only measures weight but also has four electrodes that send a very low (unnoticeable) and safe current through your body. While that signal can pass easily through water, it has a little trouble moving through fat tissue. That impedance is measured and calculated to provide the user with a wide range of body data. To see how accurate and consistent this device was, we used it every day for two full weeks to monitor body changes over a 14-day period.

First impressions of the FitTrack Dara Smart Scale

Upon unboxing, we found the Dara to be a sleek and stylish looking scale. According to the included materials, it can provide 17 different body composition measurements and track them for up to eight individuals. The scale works with iOS (10 or higher) and Android OS (5.0 or higher) devices.

You can track your data on the FitTrack app or, if you prefer, use whatever app you are comfortable using, such as Apple Health or Google Health. There is an Athlete mode and an Infant mode, and the scale has a 400-pound weight limit. The Dara can measure metabolic age (comparing various stats to provide a "body age"), body fat percentage, body water percentage, basal metabolic rate, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, body mass index, body fat mass, weight without fat, bone mass, muscle mass percentage, protein mass, protein rate, standard weight, weight control, and, of course, body weight.

FitTrack Dara Smart Scale performance

Syncing the FitTrack Dara Smart Scale

While the accuracy and consistency of this scale are impressive — we stepped on and off five times and had the exact same weight — without the connectivity to a compatible fitness app, you cannot realize the full benefit of the Dara smart scale. Luckily, the connecting and syncing process is easy. The first step is to download and install the FitTrack app to your iOS or Android device. As long as your smart device is powered up, Bluetooth is enabled, and it’s within range, the app auto-connects to the scale. If you'd prefer to sync the scale with a fitness app that you’re already familiar with, it only takes a couple of clicks in the settings to allow that to happen as well.

The FitTrack app

It doesn't take long to learn the FitTrack app; it’s intuitive and easy to navigate. You can use it to track whichever metric you'd like (weight, BMI, BFP, etc.) and you can decide how long you want that tracking period to be (day to day, week to week, month to month, etc.). One of our favorite aspects of this app is how it explains what each metric is, shows you your measurement, then reveals where you fall on a chart so you can see how you compare to others. It also shows you what a healthy measurement is so you know how hard you need to work to achieve your fitness goals.

Standout features of the FitTrack Dara Smart Scale

Multiple users: If there is more than one member of your household who would like to use Dara to track their body measurements, you can add up to eight individual profiles. To do this, simply click the profile icon, then click on "+ add members," and fill out the required information (name, height, weight, photo, and mode). It is easy to differentiate between who’s using the scale because the user profile that is indicated in the upper left-hand corner of your device is always the active user.

Athlete mode: If you’re an athlete, you’ll want to select "Athlete Mode" when you’re creating your profile. For the purpose of this device, an Athlete is an individual who engages in a vigorous workout three to five times per week. When you create an Athlete profile, the device will provide more specific and detailed feedback that can be used to monitor the effectiveness of your workouts or training sessions.

Infant mode: Besides the Athlete mode, you can create a profile for an infant, if desired. Since infants cannot (and should not) stand on this device alone, the Infant mode allows you to weigh your baby by measuring your weight alone and then your weight while you are holding your baby.

FitTrack Dara Smart Scale cost

The cost of FitTrack's Dara Smart Scale is $179.90. If you just want something to weigh yourself on once a week, purchasing this model would be overkill. However, if you take your long term health seriously, this is an incredible value. By regularly using this smart scale and its connected app, you will gain a better understanding of how your body works.

FitTrack Dara Smart Scale pros

The FitTrack Dara Smart Scale lets you track your fitness progress over time. Seeing those numbers begin to move in the right direction can be very encouraging — it helps you realize that your efforts are not in vain. For an individual who works out every day, there are a number of useful metrics that can be tracked to help keep you motivated to succeed.

It's interesting to watch how muscle mass grows and see how that growth affects fat and overall body weight. Metabolic Age was one of our favorite metrics. We experienced no glitches in the two weeks we tested this product and we appreciated how seamlessly this scale worked with our mobile devices.

FitTrack Dara Smart Scale cons

This product isn't for everyone. If you have an implant, such as a pacemaker, or you're pregnant, this scale is not recommended for you. Also, the readings are only accurate if you have a solid, level floor. If you don't use this scale with the app, it will only measure your weight.

Is the FitTrack Dara Smart Scale worth it?

The FitTrack Dara Smart Scale is a powerful tool that allows you to track a wide variety of data so you can develop a detailed picture that reveals how effective your fitness regimen is when it comes to changing your body for the better.

After testing this scale, it’s obvious that it has enough features to help an individual reach their health and fitness goals faster. The product does a great job of allowing users to see (and understand) the results of their fitness practices in greater detail over time. However, as with all matters in life, the outcome is dependent upon the input. If the user doesn't make an effort to move those numbers in the right direction, the scale alone won't produce results.

