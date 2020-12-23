Fire Tablet vs. Kindle

Amazon’s Fire Tablet and Kindle e-reader are both highly rated — and for good reason. They’re affordable, functional, and easy to take on the go. If you’re looking to spend your holiday money and you don’t yet have one of Amazon’s popular portable devices, consider grabbing one so you can read, stream, or use apps anywhere.

But what’s the difference between these two fairly similar electronics and their various models — and, more importantly, which one is right for your needs? We’ve rounded up the best current Fire Tablets and Kindles worth your consideration, along with information about what sets them apart.

Best Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10: $169.96 at Amazon (was $224.96)

With the best screen resolution and fastest CPU of the Fire Tablet line, the HD 10 is our top choice. With its larger HD screen, updated processor, and 2GB of RAM, this model is streamlined for consuming content. The built-in Alexa makes hands-free operation simple and intuitive.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $64.99 at Best Buy (was $89.99)

A more affordable Fire tablet that has many of the same features as the top model. Depending on the size of your budget, this might be a better choice than the top-of-the-line model. It features a 12-hour battery, an eight-inch HD screen, and it only weighs 12.5 ounces.

Amazon Fire 7: $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

This slightly older Fire Tablet is pretty much the most affordable tablet you can get. Even at this low price, you still get a speedy processor, a seven-hour battery life, and 720p front- and rear-facing cameras.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $199.99 at Amazon

This is the popular HD 10 Fire tablet redesigned specifically for kids. If you've got younger ones in the house, this is the way to go. This model features a colorful kid-proof case with a built-in stand. It comes with a free year of unlimited content for kids (Amazon Kids+), and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Best Kindle e-readers

Amazon Kindle Oasis: $249.99 at Amazon

This top-of-the-line Kindle is a returning favorite that hasn't yet been improved upon. It's thin and light with an adjustable warm light that's pleasant to read by. The glare-free screen reads just like real paper and is just as easy to read in bright light as it is in low light. It has a waterproof design and is compatible with Audible.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 at Amazon

The current model of the Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest yet and is waterproof so you can truly read it anywhere. The glare-free display and built-in, adjustable light also allow you to see the screen clearly in any lighting conditions. It’s compatible with Audible and can pair with Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 at Amazon

A simple, affordable Kindle that's great for anyone who doesn't need too many special features. This long-standing pick is still an excellent choice for many buyers. It now has a built-in light, so you can read in a dark room. At six-inch, this model is also compact in size.

Amazon Kindle Kids’ Edition: $109.99 at Amazon

What we love about this new kids' edition Kindle is that it comes with a year of free unlimited access to a huge range of children's books. Parental control options are available to prevent kids from reading age-inappropriate content.

Amazon Fire Tablet vs. Kindle e-reader

Amazon Fire Tablets are affordable tablets that allow you to surf the web, stream content, use apps, take photos, and more. They have high-quality LED screens that make it easy to watch movies or TV shows without missing any details, they have integrated cameras, and they offer access to the web, apps, and e-mail.

Kindles are e-readers optimized specifically for reading eBooks and, depending on which model you choose, listening to audiobooks. All current models have paper-like glare-free displays that can be read even in direct sunlight. Higher-end models offer a screen light and waterproof construction.

While you can read eBooks on an Amazon Fire Tablet, the screen is more digital and less paper-like. You also won’t be able to read in direct sunlight, so it’s much less like a paper book. However, if you’re looking for versatility, an Amazon Fire Tablet can do more than a Kindle — but if you’re looking to minimize distractions, you may not want that.

Both of these options are lightweight and easily portable. Which one you choose depends on whether you’re looking for a multi-functional device, or if you want something that’s optimized for reading.

What to know before you buy an Amazon Fire Tablet

Features: When purchasing an Amazon Fire Tablet, certain features (such as a 2MP front- and rear-facing camera) are standard and you find them on all models. Other features vary depending on the tablet you purchase.

Screen: The two options many people are most concerned about are size and screen resolution. The smallest model is 7.6 by 4.5 inches, while the largest is 10.3 by 6.3 inches (unless you purchase a kids' model, which has a larger protective case). At the low end, the screen resolution is 171 ppi (pixels per inch) and at the higher end, it’s 224 ppi. The higher the ppi, the crisper the image appears.

Battery: Other important features are battery life and charging time. Newer models have a maximum battery life of up to 12 hours. If you’re considering an older model, they may only last half as long. While the charging speed is a little longer for the Fire HD 8, on average, you can fully charge a Fire Tablet in about four hours.

Processor: Under the hood, you have the CPU (central processing unit) and RAM (random access memory). The important aspect of the CPU is the GHz (gigahertz) — the higher the GHz, the faster the device can process. The RAM provides the space needed to get that work done. The higher the RAM, the more room your tablet has to work. These two features combine to offer speed and space to work, which ultimately determine the model's efficiency.

Cost: The cost for an Amazon Fire tablet ranges between $49 and $199. At the lower end, you can find the older Fire 7, which has considerably less to offer but is very affordable. At the upper end, you get the fastest processor, the largest screen, and the best warranty.

What to know before you buy a Kindle

eBooks: Kindle e-readers make it easy to access a huge range of books. You can buy Kindle eBooks directly from Amazon, and they're automatically downloaded to your Kindle, or you can buy compatible eBooks elsewhere and transfer them either digitally or using a USB cable.

Storage: Consider the storage space of a Kindle e-reader. Even basic models have around 8GB of storage, while high-end options can have 32GB of internal storage. This might not seem like much compared to a laptop or smartphone but bear in mind that eBooks take up very little space.

An 8GB Kindle can hold approximately 6,000 eBooks, which is far more books than most people will read in a lifetime. The only reason why you might need the larger 32GB version is if you intend to use your Kindle to listen to audiobooks from Amazon's Audible service.

Lighting: Although some older models went without, all new Kindles available today feature built-in screen lighting. This allows you to read in a dark room without switching the light on, which saves you from arguments about keeping the light on if you tend to stay up reading after your partner's already gone to sleep.

Kindle e-reader screens use e-ink technology, which is different from the screen on a laptop or tablet. It looks extremely natural — more like a page than a screen — and the gentle, adjustable lighting saves you from eye strain. E-ink screens are also perfectly readable in bright light, unlike standard digital screens.

Cost: Basic Kindle e-readers start at $80, while the top models cost up to $280. You can find some decent mid-range Kindles for around $150.

