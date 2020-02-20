Finish the week with a significant discount on a weighted blanket

The weighted blanket was the "it" product of 2019, which was a year defined by self-care.

If you haven't yet gotten a weighted blanket for your bed, now is the time while you can get a 75% discount. In 2020, self-care means treating yourself without straining your bank account.

We also found other deals that will improve your life without breaking your budget, like sales on popular tablets, useful appliances, top clothing brands, and more.

Prices and availability are subject to change.

Hypnoser 15-Pound Weighted Blanket: $37.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

If you have trouble falling asleep, a weighted blanket may be what you need to help you unwind and relax. This proven sleep therapy can be found in the 15-pound weighted blanket by Hypnoser that's currently marked down 75% at Amazon.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: $356.98 at Amazon (was $499.99)

It's the amazing suction technology that Dyson's Animal 2 vacuum delivers that keeps your floors and upholstery pet-hair free. You'll also appreciate the large dirt bin that holds a lot of debris in between cleanings and is super easy to empty.

Samsung Galaxy S10: $539.99+ at Samsung (was $699.99)

Ready to update to a new smartphone and get a great deal at the same time? Take advantage of several savings options on the new Galaxy S10 that offers gorgeous display, an excellent camera, and generous storage. You'll also get free wireless headphones as a bonus while supplies last.

Sealy Posturpedic Lawson LTD 13.5" Cushion Firm Euro Pillow Top Mattress Set: $747 at Macy's (was $1,869)

Comfort and support are what you can expect from the Lawson Mattress by Sealy that offers layers of foam on top of inner coils. The pillow top provides just the right level of firmness for support that doesn't feel too hard. Buy at Macy's and save 60% off the retail price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition Tablet: $79.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

With parental controls and kid-friendly content, you'll appreciate all that the Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition has to offer as much as your kids do. The $50 discount is another reason to love this device, and you can grab one for your children now so they have a tablet of their own.

Under Armour Men's Golf Quarter-Zip Storm Fleece Sweater: $27.93 at Macy's (was $69.99)

This pullover may look basic, but it offers features you'd expect of Under Armour that are made to keep you warm and dry. That's because it's crafted with a durable material that is water-repellent with ColdGear technology that locks in warmth.

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans: $47.70 at Macy's (was $79.50)

Everyone needs a classic pair of jeans in their wardrobe for laid-back style on casual days. These Levi's are made with a cotton blend that provides a stretchy fit that looks as good as it feels. Grab a pair now at Macy's and save 40%.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes: $80.40 at Nordstrom (was $120)

Be ready to run when the weather gets warm with a pair of running shoes that are designed to keep you on track. The Pegasus 36 shoes combine a lightweight structure with cushioned insoles for optimal comfort to keep your feet feeling their best as you pursue your 2020 fitness goals.

T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Curling Iron Set: $274.99 at Dermstore (was $325)

Reduce the clutter on your vanity with a single hair styler that's like having three tools in one. The Twirl Trio comes with three interchangeable clip-style curling iron barrels for creating the looks you love, from beachy waves to bouncy curls.

Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop: $149.98 at Amazon (was $219.99)

When you use the power of steam to clean your hard floors, you get a thorough clean that is no match for a traditional mop. Combine that with a vacuum and you have a two-in-one cleaning tool. The Symphony steam mop can do both, cutting down on work and hassle.

Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller: $234.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

With a comfortable and secure seat and a swivel front wheel, the Zoom 360 Jogging Stroller is a fun ride for your baby, and one that's easy to navigate for you. Its impressive feature set includes a protective awning and lightweight yet sturdy build.

Coach Parker Colorblock Metallic Leather Top-Handle Bag: $245 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $350)

Treat yourself to a handbag by a top designer with a bold, contemporary style that is sure to get you noticed (in a good way). This Coach bag combines a color block pattern with brass hardware for a look that will take you from day to evening or from work to a night on the town.

Nature's Miracle Cat Enzymatic Urine Destroyer: $24.49 at Chewy (was $34.99)

Cat owners know the fulfillment of loving their pets and the frustration of dealing with messes that occur outside of litter boxes. Cleaning up after unfortunate feline accidents is simple when you use a cleaner like Nature's Miracle that's formulated with enzymes to tackle odors and eliminate them for good.

Nordstrom Tech Travel Organizer: $26.98 at Nordstrom (was $45)

Keeping your tech accessories organized when you travel can be a pain. This handy little bag has a fold-open design and multiple pockets to stash cables, chargers, and more so they're right at your fingertips when you need them.

Dash Express 8-Inch Waffle Maker: $17.98 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack time -- this waffle maker can handle them all. It features a non-stick cook surface and a simplistic 8-inch design that makes it easy to prepare waffles, hot sandwiches, personal-sized pizzas and more at a price that will fit your budget as much as the simple cuisine fits your lifestyle.

Maybelline Products: Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Ulta

From foundation to mascara and everything in between, now is the time to stock up on your favorite Maybelline skincare and makeup products at Ulta while they're available at a special Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale. Shop now, because this special is only available for a limited time.

Four Paws Spade Set: $14.29 at Chewy (was $35.99)

Cleaning up after your pooch probably isn't your favorite job, but the right tools will make it a bit easier. This spade and scoop combo have long handles so you can keep your distance as you rid your yard of doggie droppings.

St. Tropez Self-Tanning Bronzing Face Lotion: $24 at Dermstore (was $30)

You can give your face a sun-kissed glow without ever exposing delicate skin to the sun's damaging rays. St. Tropez self-tanning face lotion bronzes skin for a natural-looking faux tan, plus it hydrates and softens thanks to the creamy formula that's infused with moisturizing coconut oil.

UGG Noe Mixed-Media Leather Combat Boots: $112 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $160)

These UGG boots combine the best of both worlds: a ruggedly-stylish look with warm construction so you can keep your feet fashionable and warm at the same time. We also like that the deep tread on the rubber soles will help to keep you upright in snowy and icy conditions.

Taste of California Wine Set: $125 at Wine Access (was $160)

It's no secret that the weather conditions in California produce some of the best grapes, which leads to some of the best-tasting wine available. You can sample red, rosé, and white wines from the Golden State in this six-bottle set at Wine Access available at a sale price that's as impressive as the collection.

