Finally made it to the Alt Summit

For years now, I have been hearing about (and watching it all over social media!) The Alt Summit. And every year as I watch these fun, cool, creative people having the best time ever I have expressed my extreme FOMO to my friend, Ilana.
FOMO no more my friends. After missing the summit again last year, I signed up for the newsletter so I would get the alert on ticket sales. I set an alarm for the time tickets were going on sale because they sell out within minutes! And guess what....I GOT 'EM!
You should still do it, but be aware of the problems and adjust accordingly
The 'Top Chef' judge is one of 19 new dolls Mattel released to mark International Women's Day.