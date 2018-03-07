Finally made it to the Alt Summit

For years now, I have been hearing about (and watching it all over social media!) The Alt Summit. And every year as I watch these fun, cool, creative people having the best time ever I have expressed my extreme FOMO to my friend, Ilana.

FOMO no more my friends. After missing the summit again last year, I signed up for the newsletter so I would get the alert on ticket sales. I set an alarm for the time tickets were going on sale because they sell out within minutes! And guess what....I GOT 'EM!