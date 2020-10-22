  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Fight over stolen crocodile, snakes and lizards ends in murder in Wisconsin

October 22, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

The theft of nearly $30,000 worth of reptiles from a Wisconsin home led to a deadly fight this week and ended with two people in jail, including the victim’s own mother. The owner of the exotic pets, Bill Zelenski, fatally shot an 18-year-old Monday night after accusing him of breaking into his home and stealing the animals, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local news station WLUK-TV.