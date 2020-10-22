October 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Fight over stolen crocodile, snakes and lizards ends in murder in Wisconsin
The theft of nearly $30,000 worth of reptiles from a Wisconsin home led to a deadly fight this week and ended with two people in jail, including the victim’s own mother. The owner of the exotic pets, Bill Zelenski, fatally shot an 18-year-old Monday night after accusing him of breaking into his home and stealing the animals, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local news station WLUK-TV.