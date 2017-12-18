  1. Home
Feels Fancy Figgy Chicken

From www.foodfanatic.com by Heather Tullos
Feels Fancy Figgy Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 6 Bone-In Skin-On Chicken Thighs
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 2 Shallots, very thinly sliced
  • 1 cup Dry White Wine
  • 2 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 cup Dried Figs, coarsely chopped, see notes
  • 5-6 sprigs Fresh Thyme
  • 1 cup Chicken Broth
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  2. Heat the oil in a large oven-safe skillet. Sprinkle the chicken skin with salt and pepper and place the thighs skin-side down in the skillet.
  3. Cook for 10 minutes over medium high heat, or until the skin is crisp and turn, cooking skin-side up for another 2 mins. Remove the chicken from the pan.
  4. Add the shallots to the pan and reduce the heat. Cook for 1-2 minutes until translucent.
  5. Add the wine and balsamic vinegar and stir. Bring the liquid to a simmer.
  6. Stir in the chopped dried figs, the sprigs of thyme, and the chicken broth, simmer, and then stir in the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure vanilla Extract.
  7. Nestle the chicken thighs down in the sauce (skin side up) and roast in the oven for 20-25 mins, or until the internal chicken temperature reaches 165°F.
  8. Spoon the sauce over the chicken, garnish with a little fresh thyme, and serve.

