July 23, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
FBI increases reward in search for missing 10-year-old girl as cops investigate sex offender’s possible involvement
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case of a missing Iowa girl whose disappearance nearly two weeks ago may be tied to a registered sex offender. Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing on July 10 after spending the night with her half-brother and his father, Henry Dinkins, a registered sex offender who has been named a person of interest.