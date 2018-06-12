Father's Day Gift Guide 2018

If there's a holiday we can all agree is the hardest to shop for it's FATHER'S DAY. There's no way around the fact that most dads are hard to shop for! Wether they're the "don't need much" type, or the "already have it all!" type, it's always hard to shop for Dad. So this year, we threw together a gift guide for a few different types of Dads- the foodie, the fashion killer, the athlete, and the outdoorsman. We hope amongst these gifts, you can find something PERFECT for that man in your life who deserves a little extra love this weekend.

1. BrewDemon Signature Beer Kit 2. Char-Griller Table Top Charcoal Grill and Side Fire Box 3. Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto 4. Carnivore Club Gift Box 5. Maggie Louise Backyard BBQ Chocolates