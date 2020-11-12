November 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Father and son charged with killing unarmed Black man Ahmaud Arbery argue for bond
The Georgia father and son charged in the shooting death of unarmed Black man Ahmaud Arbery were in court Thursday asking a judge to allow them to post bond. During the first part of the contentious hearing, attorneys for ex-cop Gregory McMichael and his son Travis tried blocking prosecutors from using racist Facebook posts the two men reportedly shared as evidence against their release. Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled against the defense, saying the posts may be relevant to the case.