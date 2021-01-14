FarmFoods review

When you pick up a pound of ground beef or a couple chicken breasts at your local grocery store there’s a good chance you’ll never know where (or who) the meat came from. In the past few decades, the livestock industry has become increasingly industrialized, making it difficult for the average consumer to develop a personal connection with the place their food comes from.

FarmFoods wants to change that. They set out with the goal of building a farm-to-table meat delivery service that cuts out the middlemen and grocery stores to provide competitive prices and a direct connection with the farm.

FarmFoods emphasizes transparency and education very seriously. They say they want customers to know where the meat is from, how livestock was raised, and even the ethos of the farmers.

We ordered a box from FarmFoods and cooked it up in order to find out if this delivery service really offers quality meat at affordable prices. Here’s what we found.

Ordering from FarmFoods

The FarmFoods website is straightforward and easy to navigate. The process is a lot like online shopping anywhere else: Just browse or search for the product you want, add it to your cart, and check out. They support Google Pay, PayPal, and Amazon Pay, along with credit card purchases. You can also filter your results by farm, type of meat, wholesale options, and what’s on sale.

The only feature we couldn’t find was a map showing the locations of all the farms involved. While you can find out where each farm is located on their profiles, we think it would be nice if you could sort by those closest to you so that you could buy locally if you wanted.

FarmFoods inventory

FarmFoods’s inventory is extensive, certainly more than you’d be able to find at your local grocery store. In our opinion, the variety of foods is more in line with what you'd find at a larger butcher shop — that means everything from pheasant to seafood to elk medallion.

If you’re looking to buy in bulk, they also have options for you. The company offers bulk deals on cow and pig, with quantities ranging from 1/16 cow (around 25 pounds for $299) to a whole cow (around 400 pounds for $3,599). It’s also worth checking out the “on sale” section from time to time, where you can score discounts on everything from ground beef to alligator tenderloin or ostrich ground.

FarmFoods farmer profiles

A big selling point for FarmFoods is their farmer profiles, which allow you to browse different farms and get a brief overview of their history and ethos, as well as see how each one operates.

While we didn’t get a ton out of this feature, we think it could be extremely helpful to those who like knowing exactly where their food comes from and how it was raised. It will also make the experience much more enjoyable for people who want to make sure their meat is grass-fed, non-GMO, and hormone- and antibiotic-free.

FarmFoods delivery

After placing our order, the meat was delivered to our apartment complex, where it stayed in the foyer until we got home to pick it up. The order arrived vacuum sealed and frozen in a styrofoam cooler that had been packaged with dry ice. We took it out of the cooler and placed it directly in the freezer, leaving the dry ice to evaporate over the weekend.

Is FarmFoods meat good?

Perhaps the most important question we can answer regarding FarmFoods’s products pertains to the food itself: Is it any good?

We sampled the pheasant sausages and a rack of lamb. With the pheasant sausage, we wanted to sample something we couldn’t get in our local grocery store, and the lamb was an option we could A/B test with our grocery store equivalent.

Both products thawed very well. The lamb came “frenched,” meaning the ribs were exposed and it was ready to be roasted. Once prepared, the texture and flavor were very good, and it was easy to tell that the quality was excellent. We didn’t notice any substantial degradations of the meat from being frozen, and it had a good fat cap on the top which was ideal for roasting. Overall, it was just as good as what was available at our grocery store.

The sausages were interesting — they came uncooked, with meat that was very tender and mild. They were spiced pretty strongly and the flavors went well with the mild meat, which otherwise would have been bland without the added kick. It was a treat to be able to try a new type of meat in a familiar presentation.

Both products were high-quality and delicious. We appreciated being able to try something new, and we think that one of the biggest things this platform has going for it is the opportunity to try things that are novel and interesting and not always available in your local meat aisle.

FarmFoods cost

FarmFoods claims to offer prices that are “affordable, without making sacrifices on quality.” When we put it head to head with our local grocery store, the result surprised us.

The lamb we bought through FarmFoods was cheaper than our local grocery store, where it sold for $24.99/pound. The online price we got was $17.99/pound, meaning that, after you take shipping into account ($5.45/pound), we still got a slightly better deal at $23.44 net cost per pound. Those figures only improve with larger orders, as bigger quantities make the shipping rates go down.

FarmFoods pros

By all accounts, FarmFoods has succeeded in doing what it set out to do — that is, promptly shipping fresh, tasty meats to your door. With such a wide variety of game to choose from, users can purchase longtime favorites or treat themselves to dishes they would never find in their local grocery store. True to their mission, the service finds a way to offer a price that’s competitive with most grocery stores, even after accounting for shipping.

FarmFoods cons

FarmFoods also has its drawbacks. The website claims that their products are largely sustainably produced, but shipping individually packaged items in plastic on dry ice in Styrofoam is not a particularly sustainable delivery method.

The meat is delivered frozen, which may not be a deal-breaker for most, but may turn off a few people.

Is FarmFoods worth it?

If you typically shop for meat and seafood at the grocery store, you’ll appreciate this convenient method of buying high-quality meat and seafood online. For those who are already planning to freeze their meat, FarmFoods is a great option, and if you do it right, it can also be a cost-effective one.

We recommend this service to those who are looking for a streamlined, no-contact method of getting high-quality meats delivered to their door.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.