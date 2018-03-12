Roasted chicken from a smoky grill infused with aromatic herbs and a sweet trace of cinnamon and honey greet you upon entering the AHEPA House. Guests gravitate towards the rows of steaming dishes and Greek women buzzing around the prep tables, chopping fresh vegetables, buttering filo and crumbling Feta. The choreography in the kitchen is […]

The post Farm To Table: Greek Cooking Lessons from Norfolk Hellenic Women’s Club appeared first on Rural Mom.