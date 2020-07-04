Dico Soliz
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Family leaves relative’s coffin in Bolivian street as city struggles to bury COVID victims

July 4, 2020 | 6:03pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jami Ganz
Dico Soliz

The Bolivian city of Cochabamba is struggling to collect “about 17 bodies a day" amid the pandemic.