Family claims Oakland police shot young man 40 times, killing him and wounding pregnant girlfriend during traffic stop

June 10, 2020 | 2:15pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Ben Margot
The family of a 23-year-old California man is demanding justice after police fired multiple shots at a car he was driving over the weekend, killing him and wounding his pregnant girlfriend, whose unborn child could not be saved. Erik Salgado died after officers with the California Highway Patrol shot and killed him during an attempted traffic stop Saturday night in Oakland, according to the city’s police department, which is leading the investigation.