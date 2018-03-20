Photo courtesy of the Fair Trade Campaigns.

The Fair Trade Campaigns will hold the Fair Trade Conference on March 23 – 25, 2018 in Washington, D.C. The Fair Trade Conference brings together a network of advocates, consumers, producers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to discuss the changes required in communities to realize the full potential of fair trade in the United States.

This year’s Fair Trade Conference will focus on fair trade at the heart of sustainability, building a diverse and inclusive fair trade movement, encouraging purchasers to drive impact, and colleges and universities leading the fair trade movement.

The 50 speakers at the conference include Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet; Helena Barbour, Vice President of Global Sportswear at Patagonia; Dr. Marcia Chatelain, Associate Professor at Georgetown University; and Paul Rice, President & CEO of Fair Trade USA.

The Fair Trade Campaigns aims to normalize fair trade as a normal practice in U.S. communities and on campuses. The communities and campuses joining the movement have made public commitments to seek equity in trade and create opportunities for marginalized producers.

In 2013, the Fair Trade Campaigns held their last Conference; since then, the Campaigns has expanded their reach to 50 percent more communities and four times as many college campuses. Fair Trade USA certified the first ever U.S. domestic Fair Trade farm and added a certification specifically for U.S. fisheries.

This event is now sold out but please follow @FTCampaigns on social this weekend, using the conference hashtag #FTConf2018.

The post Fair Trade Conference Explores the Roles of Campuses and Communities in Equity and Trade appeared first on Food Tank.