Facebook bans Holocaust denial content after pressure from Jewish groups

Facebook updated its hate speech policy Monday to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, a move that had long been called for by Jewish organizations and survivors of the Nazi genocide. In addition to the new ban, anyone searching for Holocaust posts on the platform will now be directed to “authoritative sources to get accurate information,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who admitted that his “own thinking has involved” as he sees data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence around the world.