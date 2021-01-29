Winter face covers

While many are relieved 2020 is over, the need to wear face coverings in a range of public spaces will spill over into 2021. While it's chilly outside, it makes sense to choose a face cover for cold weather that will keep you warm as well as protecting you and others around you from COVID-19 and other viruses.

Below, we've listed some of our favorite face covers for cold weather, in addition to some useful information on how to pick the best one for you.

Types of face covers for cold weather

You have a range of options when choosing face covers for cold weather. Tip: Be careful on acquiring a face covering with a mesh or perforated mouth area, as they won't offer much protection from viruses.

Neck gaiters

Neck gaiters, also known as tube scarves, are usually used as scarves, but it's easy to pull them up over your nose and mouth when you step into a store or reach an outdoor area where social distancing isn't possible.

Half face masks

Half face masks are designed similarly to neck gaiters, extending well past the chin down the neck, but they may or may not encircle the neck. They also feature ear loops to prevent the covering from slipping down.

Balaclavas

Balaclavas or ski masks are similar to the neck gaiter combined with a hat and are ideal for outdoor cold-weather use.

Layering face covers

The trouble with many of the above face coverings for cold weather is that, while they certainly will keep your face warm, they consist of a single layer only, which isn't ideal for viral protection. The key is to double them over if you can or search for dual-layer options.

Face cover colors and prints

Cold-weather face coverings are available in a range of solid colors and some prints, as well. Choose the one you like the look of and will feel most happy wearing.

Prices of cold weather face covers

Face covers for cold weather start at less than $10 per item but can cost as much as $30 to $50, depending on the brand and design.

Best face covers for cold weather of 2021

Neck gaiters

Best of the best: Columbia CSC II Fleece Gaiter

Our take: A warm and stylish neck gaiter available in red check or solid navy blue.

What we like: Adjustable toggle helps keep it over your nose and mouth. Soft and warm. Machine washable.

What we dislike: A little warm for extended indoor use.

Best bang for your buck: U|R Fleece Neck Gaiter

Our take: This simple, understated neck gaiter comes in black or charcoal.

What we like: Stretchy, for an improved fit. Comfortable to wear. Made from soft and cozy synthetic fleece.

What we dislike: No adjustability.

Half face masks

Best of the best: Love Changes 3-Pack Adult Face Masks

Our take: These elongated face masks offer additional warmth on cold days.

What we like: Ear loops help keep them in place. Choice of color combinations. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Air-dry only.

Best bang for your buck: Bun Large Face Mask

Our take: An excellent choice of half-face mask for those who don't want to splurge on a multi-pack.

What we like: Can be worn in a range of ways. Features ear loops. Light material is great for mildly cold days and indoor wear.

What we dislike: Material is on the thin side.

Balaclavas

Best of the best: BLACKSTRAP Expedition Hood Balaclava

Our take: A quality balaclava offering thermal protection from the elements.

What we like: Available in a range of colors. Lightweight yet surprisingly warm. Machine wash and dry.

What we dislike: Some users find the fit a little tight.

Best bang for your buck: Tek Gear Lightweight Balaclava

Our take: An affordable balaclava that's lightweight yet toasty.

What we like: Made from soft stretch material for comfort and fit. Moisture-wicking design prevents your face from getting too hot and sweaty.

What we dislike: Hand wash only.

