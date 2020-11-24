Execution of only woman on federal death row rescheduled after COVID delay

The Justice Department plans to execute the first woman in nearly seven decades just days before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, a controversial decision that had been temporarily halted after two of her attorneys contracted COVID-19. Convicted killer Lisa Montgomery, who strangled a pregnant woman and cut the baby from the victim’s womb with a kitchen knife, is set to be put to death on Jan. 12, a month after her original Dec. 8 execution date, her legal team said Monday.