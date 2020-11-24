November 24, 2020 | 10:22amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Execution of only woman on federal death row rescheduled after COVID delay
The Justice Department plans to execute the first woman in nearly seven decades just days before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, a controversial decision that had been temporarily halted after two of her attorneys contracted COVID-19. Convicted killer Lisa Montgomery, who strangled a pregnant woman and cut the baby from the victim’s womb with a kitchen knife, is set to be put to death on Jan. 12, a month after her original Dec. 8 execution date, her legal team said Monday.