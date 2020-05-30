CESAR MANSO
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Excavation in search of Red Hugh O’Donnell’s remains turns up skeletons

May 30, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
CESAR MANSO

The search is on in Spain for the remains of a 16th-century Irish rebel.