Ex-MLB prospect found guilty of beating disabled father, 2 other men to death with baseball bat

November 5, 2020 | 5:02pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
A former minor league baseball player and draft pick for the Tampa Bay Rays is heading to prison after a California jury on Wednesday convicted him in the gruesome killing of his own father and two other men, who were savagely beaten with a wooden bat five years ago. Brandon Martin, 27, used a black baseball bat engraved with his name to attack the three victims at his family’s home in the city of Corona on Sept. 17, 2015, according to prosecutors.