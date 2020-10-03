Al Behrman
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Ex-MLB pitcher suspected of gunning down ex-girlfriend, still on the run

October 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Al Behrman

Police are searching for Charles Haeger, who pitched for the White Sox, Padres and Dodgers.