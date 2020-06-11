Andrew Harnik
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Ex-federal worker posed as 'deep-cover’ CIA agent, scammed millions from companies in brazen scheme

June 11, 2020 | 3:04pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Andrew Harnik

A former spokesman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration pleaded guilty Thursday to scamming millions of dollars from at least a dozen companies by posing as a covert federal agent involved in a highly classified CIA program. Garrison Courtney, 44, convinced those businesses to put him on their payroll as a “commercial cover” needed to mask his involvement with the fictitious top-secret program, he admitted in a plea hearing in Virginia.