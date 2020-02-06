Everything you need for the best Galentine’s Day ever

Valentine's Day is no longer the only important holiday in February.

Feb. 13 has taken on cultural significance as a day for women to celebrate other women: Galentine's Day. This concept was popularized by Leslie Knope, the female lead character of the classic comedy Parks and Recreation, and it's now a (relatively) widely observed holiday.

Valentine's is a divisive day; if you're in a relationship, you might love it, but if you find yourself single, it could be the worst day of the year. Galentine's Day, on the other hand, is an uncomplicated celebration of women by women, a holiday that relies on platonic rather than romantic love. A day to celebrate the ladies you cherish and admire.

Here's everything you need for a Galentine's Day that would make Leslie Knope herself proud.

What to eat

Feb. 13 falls on a Thursday this year, which has us thinking: brunch for dinner. Waffles are an absolute must in the spirit of Leslie and her beloved JJ's Diner.

Heart-shaped waffles for a DIY waffle bar

Waffles count as dinner food, right? A waffle bar is obligatory at any worthwhile Galentine's gathering. If you're really committed, get this affordable heart-shaped waffle maker for thematic breakfast food. As for toppings, provide plenty of whipped cream (of course), fresh strawberries, and chocolate syrup.

Champagne-flavored gummy bears

Set these gummy bears all around your hosting area so they're always in easy reach. They're seriously addicting and a fun, "adult" take on the universally loved gummy bear.

What to drink

The beverages are almost just as important as the food for your Galentine's get-together, and we have a couple of Knope-worthy ideas.

A whipped cream-focused, boozy hot chocolate

Hot chocolate and waffles -- why not? This drink idea is really just an excuse to add more whipped cream to the menu. Grab some fancy Ghirardelli cocoa mix, a bottle of Kahlua or Godiva Liqueur, and serve this signature Galentine's cocktail in these perfectly on-theme "Ovaries B4 Brovaries" mugs.

Champagne (duh)

You're getting together all your favorite ladies; this calls for many champagne toasts. And for that, you need champagne, of course. Supply some orange juice so people can make mimosas, too.

What to do

What would Leslie do? That's the only answer to the question of what to do to celebrate Galentine's Day. Here are a few Knope-approved suggestions.

Play an on-theme game

There's no better way to get everyone engaged than with a board game or two. To make things interesting, check out For The Girls, an adult party game meant specifically and exclusively for women (just like Galentine's Day). If you really want to embrace the Parks and Rec theme, you should also get this parody of Cards Against Humanity, Parks Against Recreation.

A female authors-only book exchange

What's more Leslie Knope than a book exchange? Especially a book exchange where each person brings a book by a woman who inspires them? Think Amy Poehler's Yes Please, Chimamanda Adichie Ngozi's We Should All Be Feminists, or another book by a strong femme. Stage it as you would a game of White Elephant, where everyone brings an anonymously wrapped book to contribute, and you take turns opening and stealing until everyone has a book to take home.

Do a feminist puzzle

"Nevertheless, she persisted." This phrase was adopted as a battle cry by the feminist movement after Elizabeth Warren's bold stand in the Senate Chamber in 2017. That's why we think this Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle, which is full of illustrations of empowered and empowering women, belongs at your Galentine's event.

Binge-watch Parks and Recreation

This is a no-brainer. Parks and Recreation should be playing in the background during the entirety of any Galentine's party. Fortunately, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can stream any episode of the show via Prime Video. Definitely start with season 2, episode 16: "Galentine's Day."

How to decorate

You'll obviously need the appropriate décor to match your Leslie Knope attitude. Here are some quick suggestions that your guests (and Leslie herself) will love.

A Galentine's balloons banner

Balloon banners are appropriate for any occasion, and especially for an occasion of celebrating the women who matter most in your life. This golden Galentine's banner also comes with 16 festive heart balloons.

A reminder to treat yo self

Double up on gold wall banners with this always-pertinent reminder to "treat yo self" -- yet another of the many memorable quotes from Parks and Recreation. The ideal place to hang this sign is above the waffle bar, of course.

An on-theme coffee table book

Coffee table books are great conversation starters, and since every conversation on Feb. 13 should revolve around women and women only, leave this Bad Girls Throughout History book in a place where your friends will see it and be able to flip through.

What to wear

The key to any Leslie Knope party is to think about every last detail -- including what you wear.

A tee featuring a female trailblazer

In addition to celebrating the women in your life who mean something to you, you should also celebrate all the women who have come before you to pave the way for opportunity and access. Leslie would approve of this Notorious R.B.G. tee, both for the pun and for the woman it honors.

Heart-shaped specs

If anyone sees the world through rose-colored glasses, it's certainly Leslie Knope. That's why you should get a pair of these kitschy heart-shaped glasses for yourself and all your friends.

What to gift

Channel Leslie's knack for giving perfectly personalized gifts this Galentine's Day. Here's how.

A Galentine's card

What's important isn't the card itself -- though this Hallmark "Happy Galentine's Day" card is undeniably perfect -- it's about what you write in it. Leave a thoughtful, personal, Knope-worthy note within each card to tell your friends what makes them worth celebrating.

How to Love Yourself Cards: A Deck of 64 Affirmations

Make sure your friends remember to love and affirm themselves even when you aren't around. This deck of affirmational cards might be a little corny, but it's a nice gesture, and that's what Galentine's Day is all about.

Make a donation

Donate to a charity that matters for you in honor of the people who inspire you. We think a donation to the US National Parks Service would be especially fitting for this Parks and Rec-inspired holiday.

