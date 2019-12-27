Everything you need to be one of those people who meal preps

It can be difficult to find the time to make healthy, delicious meals every day of the week. That's why so many people have turned to meal prepping to take the tedium out of mealtime.

There's really no end to what you can prep -- hearty breakfasts, school lunches, family dinners. Preparing your meals ahead of time is a great way to ensure that you're eating right and avoid the temptation to snack on unhealthy foods or waste money eating out.

We spoke to our expert nutritionist to find some key tips that will help you nail meal prep.

Here are some of our favorite tools to help you kill it at preparing your meals in advance and change your lifestyle for the better.

Essential meal prep tools

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set: $99.99 at Macy's (was $199.99)

If you're looking to make a lifestyle change for the better, a great place to start is with quality cookware. This 13-piece stainless steel set gives you everything you need to make positive changes one bite at a time. It comes with all the shapes and sizes of pots and pans you'll need to make everything from breakfast to dinner.

Pyrex Meal Prep Simple Store 18-Piece Glass Container Set: $25.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

Preparing meals for the whole week can pose a storage challenge, especially on days one and two. We love that this 18-piece container set comes with a variety of stackable sizes. The large round container is great for storing big batches of rice or quinoa while the rectangular containers are great for protein and veggies.

STX 1000-CE Chef's Elite 15 Minute Meat & Vegetable Vacuum Marinator: $119.80 at Amazon

If you have a limited amount of time to prep your meals, you may consider investing in the Chef's Elite Meat Marinator. This vacuum-sealed marinator offers a unique spherical design that tumbles food to optimize time. We love that the built-in control panel is pre-programmed for multiple recipes and comes with a timer and automatic shut off feature.

Shun Classic 8" Chef's Knife: $149.95 at Amazon (was $175)

Whether you're slicing veggies or cubing chicken, meal prep requires an accurate blade. We like the Shun Classic Chef's Knife for its durability and ultra-sharp blade. This chef's knife has a carbon steel core and is made from 33 layers of Damascus steel.

Breville Sous Chef Food Processor: $399.95 at Amazon (was $499.99)

When it comes to meal prep, a food processor can be a real lifesaver. Whether you're making homemade hummus and green goddess dressing for your veggies or you're ricing cauliflower for a quick veggie fried rice, you'll be thankful for the Breville Sous Chef, which comes with three feed chute options and eight precision tools.

Instant Pot Duo 60, 6-Qt: $79 at Amazon

If you're jumping into meal prep, we suggest investing in an Instant Pot like the Duo 60. This one appliance can do the work of seven, which means you can prepare many time-consuming recipes with minimal effort. We also love that the 6-quart capacity is perfect for the kind of big-batch cooking meal prep requires.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker: $35.47 at Amazon (was $59.99)

If you're someone who hates cooking dinner after a long day, consider getting this slow cooker by Crock-Pot. It's inexpensive, easy to clean, and holds up to four quarts. While some have found that the loose-fitting lid is prone to leaks, we found that this no-frills appliance is easy to use and makes good food.

Sistema To Go Collection Salad Compact Food Storage Container: $7.49 at Amazon (was $8.58)

If you plan to incorporate salads into your meal prep, we suggest getting one or two of these compact lunch boxes. They're perfect for keeping your food separate until you're ready to eat. No need for soggy salads or dried out veggies here. They're also wonderful for kids' lunches.

Sistema Microwave Collection Soup Mug, 4 Cup: $14.99 at Amazon

Hearty soups and stews are great for meal prep, but they can sometimes be difficult to transport. This microwavable soup mug from Sistema solves that problem. The steam release vents on the lid ensure your office microwave will be splatter-free when you reheat your lunch.

Prep Natural Glass Meal Prep Containers 3 Compartment: $23.99 at Amazon

While you may be familiar with the classic bento box, this version by Prep Naturals was made for meal preppers. With three separate compartments and a smart locking lid, you can easily transport your lunch from home to work without the fear of leaks or soggy food. We like that the internal compartments take the guesswork out of portion control. This stackable and microwavable container is made of super sturdy glass and is BPA free.

Mazforce Original Lunch Box Insulated Lunch Bag: $12.99 (was $24.99)

Lunch boxes have come a long way from cartoon-clad metal pails. The Mazforce insulated lunch bag is designed to keep your food fresh for hours, making it easier for you to have a homemade meal on the go. We love that it can easily fit into a large purse or backpack.

USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Pan, Set of 2: $37.99 at Amazon

One of the easiest ways to meal prep is by roasting a sheet of veggies. Whether you're prepping honey chili glazed carrots or zucchini with parmesan, the first step toward deliciously roasted veggies is a sturdy set of sheet pans.

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet, 2-Pack: $12.97 at Amazon (was $13.99)

Once you've discovered a few oven recipes worth trying, you may want to invest in a set of baking mats. These non-stick silicone mats make baking and cleanup much easier. We much prefer hand washing one of these mats to soaking and scrubbing grime off a sheet pan.

Cambro Camsquare Food Container, 6-Quart: $26.12 at Amazon

If you're planning on incorporating soups and stews into your meal prep, we'd suggest picking up the Cambro 6-quart container. Meal prep can really eat away at the real estate in your fridge, and the last thing you'd want to do is try to shove a stockpot between Wednesday's and Thursday's lunch.

Gorilla Grip Cutting Boards, 3-Piece: $16.99 at Amazon

Whether you're chopping onions or slicing apples, it's a good idea to invest in a few sturdy cutting boards. This set by Gorilla Grip is dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and comes with a juice groove so you won't get your counters dirty when meal prepping.

OXO Good Grip Salad Spinner: $29.95 at Amazon

There's nothing better than a fresh salad. We love that this salad spinner by OXO takes the hassle out of washing and patting lettuce dry. Its basket is big enough for a salad for family dinner or a couple of lunchtime meals.

Adoric Handheld Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer: $9.99 at Amazon

When you're craving spaghetti but trying to cut out carbs or gluten, veggie noodles can be an exceptional alternative. The handheld spiralizer vegetable slicer by Adoric offers an easy way to make veggie noodles at home. Choose between three blades to transform whole veggies into ribbons, round spirals, and extra-thin round spirals.

Meal prep tips

First, remember to make your protein in bulk. (i.e., grill chicken on Sunday night for the rest of the week). You're also going to want to make a big batch of carbohydrates, like brown rice or quinoa, and a couple of trays of baked veggies, like carrots, zucchini, sweet potatoes, and onions.

After everything is made, be sure to put each type of food in its own container. This will keep everything fresh and allow you to mix and match protein, veggies, and carbohydrates when you go to assemble your meal.

Don't forget to meal prep for dinner, too. You can be tempted to reach for a bag of chips or another snack food if dinner isn't prepared when you come home from work. Having a mostly prepared meal on hand can help fight these cravings.

While it may seem odd at first, you'll love the routine that eating the same thing day-to-day, or at least week-to-week, brings to your life. Often, it's easier to add something to your routine than to change an old habit. Rather than cutting out snacking, for instance, add healthy, balanced, ready-to-eat meals to your life.

