Espresso machine vs. coffee maker

The difference between espresso machines and coffee makers

If you enjoy coffee, you'll probably want a machine at home that can make you a decent cup. The question is, should you opt for an espresso machine or a coffee maker, and what's the difference? Choosing the right appliance will ensure you get your perfect beverage every time.

An espresso machine is what you need if you want to make shots of espresso to sip or to use in specialty drinks, while coffee makers produce regular cups of coffee you can drink black or add cream and sugar to.

What are espresso machines?

A home espresso machine is a smaller version of the espresso machines found in coffee shops, so you can make yourself barista-quality coffee whenever you want it. Espresso machines shoot near-boiling water through ground coffee at pressure, and it's this pressure that gives espresso its bold, concentrated flavor. It's often said that nine bars of pressure is the sweet spot for making espresso. Some individuals favor more powerful 15-bar espresso machines, but you may find your coffee comes out subpar if you aren't experienced in espresso-making.

You can choose between automatic and semi-automatic espresso machines that do most or all of the work for you at the press of a button, or manual espresso machines that leave control in the hands of the user. While an experienced user can make exceptional coffee with a manual machine, anyone inexperienced will fare better with an automatic model, unless they want to put in the effort to learn. You can find some basic espresso makers for $100-$200, but the best models cost $500-$1,500.

Espresso machine pros

Espresso machines make rich shots of espresso, the kind you can usually only get from a coffee shop.

You can use shots of espresso to make specialty drinks, add water for Americanos, or drink them as they come, so espresso machines are highly versatile.

The majority of espresso machines have a steamer arm for heating and frothing milk.

You can pull a shot of espresso in just 20 to 30 seconds, so there's no waiting around for your drinks.

Some espresso machines feature a built-in coffee bean grinder.

Espresso machine cons

Manual espresso machines can be tricky to use.

If you tend to prefer a standard cup of drip coffee, an espresso machine is surplus to your needs.

Espresso machines can be expensive.

Best espresso machines

Anyone looking for a quality, affordable espresso machine should consider the De'Longhi 15-Bar Espresso Machine, which is easy to use and produces decent results for the price.

The Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand is an excellent mid-range model with precise temperature setting for optimum flavor.

If you're after a high-quality, fully automatic offering, try the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, which even has a built-in bean grinder.

For those who want more control, the Breville Dual Boiler Espresso Maker is an exceptional choice with a manual mode alongside automatic modes. It gives professional-quality results, but it is on the expensive side.

What are coffee makers?

Coffee makers use a process where ground coffee is mixed with hot water, then water drips through the coffee into a waiting mug (if you have a Keurig coffee maker) or carafe. The resulting coffee is often referred to as drip coffee — what you'd expect if you asked for a regular cup of joe.

Some high-end coffee makers grind the beans for you, but most are fairly simple. You'll usually have some control over the strength of the coffee, either by using different amounts of coffee or by changing settings on the body of the machine. Many coffee makers use a hot plate to keep a carafe of coffee warm once you've brewed it. Coffee makers start at around $20 and rarely cost more than $150.

Coffee maker pros

Coffee makers give you a classic cup of black coffee that you can add milk, cream, sugar or sweetener to if you choose — ideal for those who like their coffee simple.

You can find coffee makers with timers that can have your coffee ready when you wake up.

The majority of coffee makers can make a large volume of coffee at once, which is great for households that drink a lot of coffee.

Coffee makers tend to be reasonably priced.

Coffee maker cons

You can't make espresso or specialty drinks with a coffee maker.

Drip coffee makers are fairly slow to produce coffee.

When you leave coffee on the hot plate to keep warm, it can burn and taste bitter.

Best coffee makers

Our favorite affordable pick is the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, which has a 14-cup capacity and a two-way option to fill a travel mug.

The Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker is highly programmable with options for clean and bold flavors and a one-to-four cup setting. It's able to brew hotter coffee than your average coffee maker without compromising on flavor.

Another great option on the higher end of the price and quality spectrum is the BUNN Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker. It's roughly twice as quick at making coffee than an average drip coffee maker, and there's also an option for those who live in a high-altitude area.

Should you get an espresso machine or a coffee maker?

Espresso machines and coffee makers both make two very different kinds of beverages. If you just want basic drip coffee, then a coffee maker is the best option for you. If you like shots of espresso or specialty drinks, like cappuccinos, an espresso machine might be the option for you. As such, neither product is necessarily better than the other, it just depends on your preferences.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

