An Epic Family Gathering

Last week we had the pleasure of styling a dinner party for a very special client. Her brother was getting married to a woman from England and their families were going to be meeting FOR THE FIRST TIME on the weekend of the wedding. She figured that it would be best to avoid the chaos of wedding weekend events and let the family members really get to know one another over an intimate dinner.

Of course, the whole LMP team immediately got on board with planning the small special details based on the information the groom's sister was providing us. From special interests of the soon-to-be married couple to a sentimental party favor, we honed in on thoughtful elements to make this dinner memorable for everyone involved.