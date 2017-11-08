  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Enchilada Breakfast Casserole

From www.foodfanatic.com by Heather Tullos
Enchilada Breakfast Casserole

Print
Save

Enchilada Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces Ground Pork Breakfast Sausage, or chorizo
  • 1 medium Onion, chopped
  • 1 Bell Pepper, chopped
  • 24 Corn Tortillas, see note
  • 7 large Eggs
  • 1/4 cup Milk, or cream
  • 2 cups Mexican Style Shredded Cheese
  • 1 10-ounce can Enchilada Sauce

For Topping:

  • Sour Cream
  • Sliced Black Olives
  • Chopped Green Onions

Directions

  1. Cook and crumble the sausage or chorizo in a skillet until brown. Remove to a paper towel lined plate to drain any excess grease.
  2. Drain all but about a tablespoon from the skillet and add the chopped onions and peppers.
  3. Cook over medium heat until the vegetables are soft. Stir the sausage back in.
  4. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9 X 13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  5. Line the bottom of the pan with 6 tortillas.
  6. Scatter 1/3 of the sausage and vegetable mixture over the tortillas.
  7. Spoon enchilada sauce over the sausage. Cover with 1/2 cup shredded cheese and then top the cheese with 6 more tortillas.
  8. Add another layer of sausage, enchilada sauce, then cheese.
  9. Repeat one more time ending with tortillas. Spoon any remaining enchilada sauce over the top.
  10. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs + milk or cream.
  11. Pour the mixture over the entire casserole. Then add the remaining cheese on top.
  12. Bake for 30 mins.
  13. Let the casserole cool for a few minutes before slicing and topping each serving with the sour cream, green onions, and black olives.

Notes

  • Flour tortillas also work! They are thicker than corn tortillas though so the egg mixture doesn’t bake in quite as well.

Recommended

Le Creuset Skillet
Le Creuset Skillet

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

Wusthof Santoku Knife - 5 inch
Wusthof Santoku Knife - 5 inch

360 Bakeware Baking Pan
360 Bakeware Baking Pan

Continue reading at Food Fanatic