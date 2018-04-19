An Edible Table Runner for Earth Day

For the past 2 years working with Little Miss Party, even before living in New York City, we have made it a point to celebrate Earth Day. Whether it was a simple setup in the office or a styled dinner for Seri and her friends, we find it extremely important to call out this holiday, to celebrate our planet, and remind everyone to be more mindful of the fact that we have not done such a great job of protecting the Earth for many years...

We do our part in the office by recycling everything we can, shopping for food with local vendors at the Union Square Farmer's Market, and repurposing any supplies as often as possible. For example, if we do a photo shoot with food (like this one!), we make sure none of the food goes to waste by eating it for lunch, letting everyone in the office take some home, or serving it to Seri's family for dinner. If we buy an item for a client's event, we donate it or bring it back to the office and make it into a DIY! Last year we even made these amazing planters with pots we had in the office and used them as a dinner party favor so each guest could bring home their own personal herb plant- one less item to buy at the grocery store = one less plastic bag polluting our environment!