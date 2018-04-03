Eating pasta won’t make you fat: study

Memo to carbophobes: Pasta just got a pardon.

Spaghetti, rigatoni, linguini and the like have gotten a bum rap when it comes to being lumped together with carbohydrates that pack on flab and pounds, a new Canadian study suggests.

Researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto based their findings on their large-scale analysis of available evidence from previous randomized controlled trials.

“Carbohydrate staples such as pasta have been implicated in the obesity epidemic,” authors note in their study published in the medical journal BMJ Open. “It is unclear whether pasta contributes to weight gain or like other low-glycemic index (GI) foods contributes to weight loss.”

To find out, the team examined 30 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 2,500 participants who ate pasta instead of other carbohydrates in a healthy low-glycemic index diet.

Such an eating plan is based on how foods affect your blood sugar level. Studies have shown that the low-GI diet may result in weight loss, reduce blood sugar levels and lower the risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

“The study found that pasta didn’t contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat,” said lead author John Sievenpiper, a St. Michael’s nutrition scientist. “In fact analysis actually showed a small weight loss. So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a low GI diet.”

Participants of the clinical trials typically ate just over three servings of pasta a week instead of other carbohydrates. One serving equals about one-half cup of cooked pasta. They lost, on average, about 1.1 pounds after a follow-up of 12 weeks.

“In weighing the evidence, we can now say with some confidence that pasta does not have an adverse effect on body weight outcomes when it is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern,” said Sievenpiper.

Researchers caution that the study isn’t a license to gorge on pasta whenever, with whatever mixed in. They stressed that these results are generalizable to pasta consumed along with other low-glycemic index foods as part of a low-glycemic index diet.

They added that they’d like to investigate if eating pasta as part of other healthy diets will also lead to weight loss.