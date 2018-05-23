Easy Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day

It's the weekend we've all been waiting for... the unofficial start of summer! From here on in we're all about the beach, grilling, and hanging by the pool. Start the season off right with some simple ways to celebrate the long weekend and get patriotic!

For the Kids - Try these Patriotic Gummy Skewers. They will take about a minute to make, they're pretty to photograph, and the kids at your Memorial Day party will love them!