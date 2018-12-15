  1. Home
Easy Vegan Queso Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Urvashee Patel




Ingredients

  • 1 cup Cashews
  • 3/4 cup Water
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chili Powder
  • pinch of Cayenne Pepper
  • 6-7 Pickled Jalapeños, plus 3 tablespoons juice from the jar
  • 2 tablespoons Nutritional Yeast

Directions

  1. In an electric blender, blend all the ingredients together on a high setting until smooth and creamy.
  2. Adjust the salt and cayenne to your liking.
  3. Serve with chips or vegetables as a dip or drizzle over tacos, burritos and other Mexican favorites.

 

Notes

  • I used mild jalapenos but you can use hot ones and adjust the amount to your taste.
  • Makes about 1 cup of queso.

