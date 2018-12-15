Easy Vegan Queso Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 cup Cashews
- 3/4 cup Water
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Chili Powder
- pinch of Cayenne Pepper
- 6-7 Pickled Jalapeños, plus 3 tablespoons juice from the jar
- 2 tablespoons Nutritional Yeast
Directions
- In an electric blender, blend all the ingredients together on a high setting until smooth and creamy.
- Adjust the salt and cayenne to your liking.
- Serve with chips or vegetables as a dip or drizzle over tacos, burritos and other Mexican favorites.
Notes
- I used mild jalapenos but you can use hot ones and adjust the amount to your taste.
- Makes about 1 cup of queso.
