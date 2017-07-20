Easy Summer Entertaining

With warm weather finally here and summer just around the corner, it’s prime time for lazy beach days, backyard barbecues, and pretty much any excuse to get together with friends and family to enjoy the beautiful, sunny days ahead.

For your next midsummer meetup, check out these easy entertaining tips for less time behind the scenes and more time enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Prep, Prep, Prep

It’s no secret that the more prep work you do means less frantic last-minute scrambling once guests are about to arrive (or already on-site!), but strategically choosing what you’re serving is also key. With new Mission Organics® USDA Organic Certified tortillas, you can easily create a crowd-pleasing menu that is simple to prepare.

You can find Mission Organics tortillas in three different flavors: flour, whole wheat, and white corn. Get creative with your fillings or check out the Mission Organics® website for recipe inspiration. We recommend making a variety of meat, seafood, and veggie fillings as well as sauces with varying levels of spiciness to give your guests plenty of options. Lastly, warming up the tortillas just before serving will ensure optimal taste.

Presentation Is Key

With the cooking out of the way, it’s time to create a beautiful serve-yourself bar to showcase the generous spread you’ve created. Take care in selecting serving trays and plates to make each element pop and place items strategically to maintain an orderly flow as your guests create their tacos, burritos, and more. Add fresh flowers and a decorative tablecloth as an optional finishing touch.

Make it Interactive

This customizable spread format allows guests to eat exactly what they want, when they want it. Guests can mingle as they create their meals and easily come back for more.

Get Guests Involved

Diversify your spread and get guests in on the action by inviting them to bring their favorite homemade or store bought dip. Pair with Mission Organics® tortilla chips and place the dips on a special table or throughout the party scene for a unique snacking experience that everyone is a part of.