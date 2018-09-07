Easy Chicken Fajitas Recipe
September 7, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Vegetable Oil
- 1 pound Chicken Breast, cut into thin strips
- 1/2 Yellow Onion, thinly sliced
- 1 Red Pepper, thinly sliced
thinly sliced:
- 1 Green Pepper
- 8 Flour Tortillas
Desired Toppings:
- Diced Tomatoes
- Salsa
- Lettuce
- Cheese
- Sour Cream
- Avocado
Fajita Seasoning Mix:
- 2 teaspoons Chili Powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Ground Cumin
- 1 teaspoon Paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper
Directions
- In a small bowl mix together the fajita seasoning mix until well blended.
- Toss chicken with the seasoning mixture until well coated.
- Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add oil to the pan swirling to coat. Add the chicken and vegetables to the pan.
- Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the chicken is fully cooked remove from pan and serve with warm tortillas and desired toppings.
