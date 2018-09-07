  1. Home
Easy Chicken Fajitas Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Erin S.
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Vegetable Oil
  • 1 pound Chicken Breast, cut into thin strips
  • 1/2 Yellow Onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 Red Pepper, thinly sliced

thinly sliced:

Desired Toppings:

  • Diced Tomatoes
  • Salsa
  • Lettuce
  • Cheese
  • Sour Cream
  • Avocado

Fajita Seasoning Mix:

  • 2 teaspoons Chili Powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Ground Cumin
  • 1 teaspoon Paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper

Directions

  1. In a small bowl mix together the fajita seasoning mix until well blended.
  2. Toss chicken with the seasoning mixture until well coated.
  3. Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add oil to the pan swirling to coat. Add the chicken and vegetables to the pan.
  4. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the chicken is fully cooked remove from pan and serve with warm tortillas and desired toppings.

