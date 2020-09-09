Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier review

As you spend more time than ever at home, your home's air quality is of the utmost importance.

Outdoor air pollutants and contaminants often manage to find their way indoors through open doors and windows and through certain air conditioning systems that draw dirty air inside. Indoor air can also carry irritants like pet dander, dust, and chemicals that affect air quality and may cause respiratory issues, allergy flare-ups, and skin sensitivities.

Dyson markets its Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier and Tower Fan as an efficient air purification solution that dramatically improves indoor air quality. Dyson claims that the device is "the only purifying tower fan to clean a whole room properly" by capturing tiny particles, allergens, and bacteria.

To see whether the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Air Purifier and Tower Fan lives up to the claims and outperforms cheaper models, we put it to the test among users with and without respiratory conditions, in a home with a pet, located in an area that experiences poor air quality due to seasonal wildfires.

How does the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 work?

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 relies on two filters to remove gases, odors, and airborne particles. The HEPA filter is supposed to capture up to 99.97 percent of pollutants, including those as small as 0.3 microns. The carbon filter claims to neutralize odors and leave rooms with a fresh, clean smell.

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is equipped with sensors designed to detect changes in air quality and adjust accordingly. Information is displayed both on the LCD panel as well as in the Dyson Link app. We found this information took the guesswork out of air purification and gave us more peace of mind.

In addition to air purification, the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 uses Dyson's signature bladeless technology and 350-degree oscillation for cooling.

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 cost

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 retails for $549.99 at Amazon, though Dyson occasionally runs sales on the device. The price includes a HEPA filter, remote control, and an inner carbon filter. Replacement HEPA filters cost $69.99 and it's recommended to replace them annually.

Air quality with the Dyson Pure Cool TP04

We found the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 was effective at improving air quality; in fact, there was a noticeable improvement within 30 minutes of operation. It was most effective in smaller enclosed spaces, like bedrooms, but it also performed well in larger areas including living rooms and open-concept layouts.

The device also significantly boosted overall breathability during wildfire season. We found that the indoor air remained at consistently clean levels even though the EPA had categorized the outside air as unhealthy, with the Air Quality Index approaching 200. This resulted in fewer environmentally driven headaches than we had experienced in previous wildfire seasons. Over time, we noticed a decrease in the frequency of inhaler use among our testers with asthma. (Although this might not be the case for everyone.)

We also noticed a mild improvement to skin while using the Dyson Pure Cool TP04, in that it felt cleaner and refreshed.

Neutralizing odors with the Dyson Pure Cool TP04

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 performed well in terms of neutralizing odors and leaving our space smelling fresh. When tasked with reducing pet dander and pet-related odors, the TP04 delivered. The Dyson was also effective at lessening the smell of smoke from nearby wildfires. This positively impacted sleep quality; not only did we wake up feeling refreshed, we began mornings with clearer sinuses and less congestion.

Cooling with the Dyson Pure Cool TP04

We found the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 was more effective at cooling than our budget air purifier and fan. The TP04 is also more attractive, and it made us feel more comfortable displaying it in high-traffic areas of our home. It was most helpful during wildfire season, when it's hot but the air quality is too poor to open a window. During this period, we found the TP04 kept our space clean and cool.

How to set up the Dyson Pure Cool TP04

Setting up the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 took less than five minutes. It arrives unassembled, though it has easy-to-follow, user-friendly instructions.

While there are 10 modes to choose from, we preferred the nighttime mode and used it extensively. This activates quiet settings for near-noiseless operation -- a desirable attribute for light sleepers. The mode also dims the device's LCD panel for sleepers that prefer darker rooms.

How to use the Dyson Link app

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is compatible with the Dyson Link app. Users can monitor air quality through real-time reporting on pollutants, including PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC, and NO2. We found the overall user experience was smooth and easy to navigate, not to mention it offers far more information than expected.

In addition to air quality and pollution levels, we were able to view the room's fluctuation in temperature and humidity levels. We found this information was helpful to individuals with a vested interest in tracking air quality as it relates to breathing, including those with respiratory issues such as asthma or allergies.

The Dyson Link app also reports information about the device and its activity. It tracks the filter life and alerts users when it's time for a replacement.

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Pros

Overall, we felt the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 lived up to its claims of purifying an entire space through its intuitive technology. Air quality improved to the point that we were able to breathe more easily. The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 also helps to achieve a neutral, crisp-fresh scent throughout the room.

Our experience with the WiFi connectivity and Dyson Link app was a positive one. It was easy to navigate and delivered far more information than we expected, especially in real-time.

We were pleased to have 10 speed options, including ones that isolate air purifying or cooling, as well as ones in which these functions operate simultaneously. The nighttime mode is a stand-out favorite because it is particularly accommodating to light sleepers.

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Cons

While the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 offers great curb appeal and has a fairly small footprint given its vertical design, it lacks a luxury feel due to plastic construction.

We've also read accounts that the cooling function leaves more to be desired in hotter climes. While we didn't experience this issue, these accounts say that the power and reach of the fan weren't enough to contend with very high temperatures.

Bottom line

Given its intuitive design, the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 is most accommodating to individuals with difficulty sleeping due to respiratory or allergy-related issues. It's an ideal choice for those in high-pollution areas with poor air quality, including cities or areas with environmental concerns. Homes with pets that shed also benefit from using the device since it neutralizes various odors.

The Dyson Pure Cool TP04 improves air quality, and for some, quality of life. It's a great investment for individuals in need of reliable, top-quality air purification to keep environmental triggers at bay to enjoy clean air and easy breathing.

