Taylor Jewell
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson calls out Trump in times of crises: ‘Where are you?’

June 4, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Taylor Jewell

The Rock calls out Trump: Where is our leader? Where are you?