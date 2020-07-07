Drunk dad opens fire after losing arm-wrestling match to young son: cops

An intoxicated Kentucky dad was so angry after losing multiple arm-wrestling matches to his young son that he opened fire inside their home and then refused to surrender to police, leading to a seven-hour standoff Monday, authorities said. Curtis Zimmerman, 55, became “agitated” after repeatedly losing the late-night wrestling contest to his juvenile son, whose age was not immediately known, and got into a physical altercation with the boy, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.