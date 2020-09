Drug seizures along the Canadian border in upstate New York have increased by more than 1,000% this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agency’s Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout the state, recovered more than 40,000 pounds of narcotics over 732 separate seizures from Oct. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, federal officials said in a recent news release.